Alan Page Memes

Alan Page Memes

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Alan Page Memes.
Apr 4, 2025

Making Western White Women disagreeable, over weight, over bearing, high body count banshee's who admire single mothers was a deliberate tactic to make western women unmarriageable....and it's worked.

If you research the 1930's Frankfurt School its the jews who fled and camped at Columbia University in New York that started the attack on western women through feminism.

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Will Food Forest Permaculture
Apr 6, 2025

Bold writing! Good job touching the untouchable subjects that nobody else will venture to discuss. Here's more https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2014/05/06/pornography-as-a-secret-weapon/

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