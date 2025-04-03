One minute, you're an innocent kid playing video games; the next, you're locked in an unholy arm-wrestling match with your own hand, gripping tighter than a dad holding the TV remote control.

For healthy boys, the natural surge of testosterone after puberty often around age 12 fuels a powerful sex drive, a natural biological force driving them toward manhood. Without this male sex drive the human race would not exist. Speaking from my own personal experience as a horny teenager, even something as mundane as the top shelf front cover of a woman’s magazine could trigger arousal, it was that strong a force.

This hormonal avalanche leads many young men to masturbate frequently, with studies suggesting an average of three to four times per week or more, compared to women. Yet, few discuss the long-term effects of this instinctive behaviour and how it shapes male psychology and well-being for continuation of the white race. Its a battle fought mostly behind locked doors with nothing but hormonal determination, high-speed internet, drywall strength bedsheets and the occasional guilt-induced vow to "never do that again." But is this natural instinct secretly being sabotaged by jews? Let’s loosen the grip and take a closer look.

REDUCING WHITE MALE BREEDING CAPACITY.

Throughout history, jews through their immense wealth and deviance have held disproportionate power, covertly shaping societies, economies, and ideologies to their ill will. The modern day jewish class is being exposed daily and is increasingly undermining nations by attacking the physical and spiritual foundations of humanity. jews are also exploiting their influence to destabilise and erode individual well-being especially targeted is the Anglo-Sphere and other white race males which perpetuates youth deracination through pornography, masturbation and involuntary celibate (incel) propagation amongst other covert jewish ill intent which effects young white males breeding capacity.

DOPAMINE…the pleasure hormone.

The Dopamine Hormone plays a crucial role in motivation and pleasure in males. It drives behaviours essential for survival and reproduction, including sexual desire. In the male brain, dopamine surges during pleasurable activities like sex, achievement, and competition, reinforcing those behaviours. It also regulates testosterone production, influencing masculinity.

Dopamine Desensitisation. However, excessive stimulation such as frequent masturbation and pornography use can lead to “dopamine desensitisation”, reducing motivation and pleasure from natural rewards, potentially affecting mental health, relationships, and overall sexual satisfaction with a real flesh and blood female. Frequent masturbation, like any activity that stimulates the brain's reward system, can lead to dopamine desensitisation over time. When someone masturbates frequently, their brain releases a surge of dopamine with each session. However, as this cycle continues, the brain starts down regulating dopamine receptors, meaning a male brain becomes less responsive to the same level of stimulation.

As a result, the individual requires more intense stimulation, such as watching more explicit pornographic material, engaging in longer sessions, or increasing masturbation frequency to many times a day to achieve the same level of pleasure. This process is similar to how tolerance builds with highly addictive drugs over time, like Cocaine and Heroine addiction, addicts need more as the baseline for pleasure increases, making previous levels of stimulation feel less satisfying and inert.

In extreme cases, this can lead to dopamine depletion, where everyday activities that once brought joy like social interactions, hobbies, or even real sex with a woman become less rewarding. It can also contribute to conditions like porn-induced erectile dysfunction (PIED), where real-life sexual experiences no longer provide the same level of excitement as artificial stimulation like using pornography to masturbate.

In short, excessive masturbation can rewire the brain’s pleasure system, making it harder to experience satisfaction from normal, healthy sex with a real flesh and blood woman.

IMAGINE IF THE jEWS COULD SABOTAGE THE BREEDING CAPACITY OF WHITE MEN.

WELCOME…..TO THE DEATH GRIP!

THE DEATH GRIP can be described as a consequence of constant masturbation which desensitises the penis so a stronger grip has to be applied to increase penis sensation to the former level.

COINCIDENCE THAT jEWS OWN THE WORLDS PORNOGRAPHY INDUSTRY?

Physical Warfare without munitions.

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Conclusion. A Catalyst for National Decline.

The jews with their ownership of the worlds financial system literally have unlimited funds and can buy anybody and anything that can be bought. The physical exploitation and spiritual disconnection propagated by jews using paid off Shabbos Goyim traitors are dismantling boys and men (and white nations) from within. This behaviour along with other attack vectors such as ruining western women as marriage partners with rabid feminism, miscegenation acceptance, gynocentric upbringing and other daily attacks on the phyche and biology of white men fosters widespread disenfranchisement. Sexual encounters, dating and marriage opportunities for white men diminish. This dynamic purposely leads to gender conflict and population reduction, further fragmenting and accelerating a white nations decline into oblivion.