One minute, you're an innocent kid playing video games; the next, you're locked in an unholy arm-wrestling match with your own hand, gripping tighter than your dad holding the TV remote control. For healthy boys, the natural surge of testosterone is often around 12 years of age and fuels a very powerful sex drive, a natural biological force driving them toward manhood. Without this male sex drive the human race would not exist. Speaking from my own personal experience as a horny teenager, even something as mundane as the front cover of a woman’s magazine could trigger arousal, it was that strong a force.

This hormonal avalanche leads many young men to masturbate frequently, with studies suggesting an average of four to five times per week or more, compared to women. Yet, few discuss the long-term effects of this instinctive male behaviour and how it shapes male psychology and well-being for continuation of the human race. It’s a battle fought mostly behind locked doors and under the sheets with nothing but hormonal drive and determination, a smartphone screen, high-speed internet, drywall strength bedsheets and the occasional guilt-induced vow to "never do that again." But is this natural instinct secretly being sabotaged by a hidden malevolent force?

Let’s loosen the grip and take a closer look.

Ancient Worship Of The Penis. Some ancient civilisation’s worshiped the penis as fertility symbolism, such as Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Indian and Japanese cultures. That meant many cultures used phallic imagery to represent creation, protection and a life-force. Some phallic shrines and phallic festivals are still preserved and active today.

BITS AND BOBS.

DOPAMINE - THE MALE BRAINS PLEASURE HORMONE.

The male brain rewired on dopamine.

The Dopamine Hormone plays a crucial role in motivation and pleasure in males. It drives male behaviour essential for survival and reproduction of the human race, including sexual desire. In the male brain, dopamine surges during pleasurable activities like having sex, drinking alcohol, taking drugs, gaining achievement and experiencing competition where dopamine reinforces those behaviour’s. It also regulates Testosterone male hormone production which influences masculinity.

When men and boys dopamine systems are dysregulated, they feel far less motivated and docile, experience more anhedonic depression which is the inability to experience pleasure or interest in things they once enjoyed. Instead of just feeling sad, men and post pubescent boys will often feel numb, emotionally flat, or completely disconnected from rewarding experiences they previously enjoyed which typically describes a bed rotting, doom scrolling, basement dwelling teenager. Source: https://www.perplexity.ai/search/19988efb-817b-4506-be36-7f2edac0cf4e



SO WHERE DOES MALE SEXUAL PLEASURE EMANATE FROM?

Sexual pleasure in a healthy male emerges primarily in the brain, where sexual cues are processed into desire, arousal, and eventual orgasm, while the genitals provide the physical sensation that feeds that experience. Pleasure is not “from” the penis alone; it is a combined brain-body experience involving nerves, blood flow, hormones and muscle contractions.

Where Sexual Desire Starts. Male Sexual stimulation can begin with touch, visual cues, sexual thoughts, or other senses, and the brain converts those sensory inputs into sexual arousal. As arousal builds, heart rate increases, blood pressure rises and blood flow increases to the penis, leading to an erection. The penis also becomes a major source of pleasurable sensation due to it’s dense network of nerve endings.

What Produces Male Orgasm? At orgasm, rhythmic muscle contractions and ejaculation commonly occur together, though they are not exactly the same thing. During the ejaculation phase the genitals and pelvic muscles provide the physical release, the nervous system and brain circuits are driving the peak sensation.

Source: https://www.perplexity.ai/search/55c361a2-39e0-497e-b011-3b9ace20317f



HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF

GERMAN WEIMAR REPUBLIC 1918 -1933

What we are experiencing today is a repeat cycle from the mid-1920s onwards German Weimar Republic where Jews owned most of the press, movies, theatre, pornography and “entertainment” industries. Transgenderism, growing social liberalisation, Communism, open homosexuality, increasing poverty, rampant prostitution and degeneracy attacking the traditional family was normalised, particularly in the capital city Berlin. Also during this period, the worlds first Institut für Sexualwissenschaft (Institute for Sexual Science) was established in Berlin by a gay Jewish physician and self named “sexologist” Magnus Hirschfeld. The institute was involved in some of the worlds earliest transgender medical surgeries. In 1933, after the rise of Adolf Hitler and the National Socialists, the institute was raided, shut down, and much of its pornography, transgender library and archives publicly burned.

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF

COINCIDENCE THAT JEWS OWN MOST OF THE WORLD’S PORNOGRAPHY INDUSTRY TODAY?

COINCIDENCE REPEATING ITSELF?

IMAGINE!

IF AN INVISIBLE MALEVOLENT FORCE COULD REDUCE THE BREEDING CAPACITY OF YOUNG WHITE MEN?

Subtle Physical Warfare Without Munitions.

THE DEATH GRIP can be described as desensitising a penis as a consequence of constant regular masturbation which desensitise’s the penis glans. So a STRONGER GRIP has to be applied to increase penis sensation.

The penis glans (often called the head or tip) is the sensitive, cone-shaped, or acorn-shaped end of the penis. It is part of the male reproductive system and is highly vascularized, containing many nerve endings, which makes it the most sensitive area of the penis and a primary source of male pleasure.

Desensitisation is defined as the process of developing tolerance against negative stimuli. Source - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10896440/

Dopamine Desensitisation. Excessive stimulation such as frequent masturbation and frequent pornography use can lead to “dopamine desensitisation”, reducing motivation and pleasure from natural rewards, potentially affecting mens mental health, romantic relationships, and overall sexual satisfaction with a real flesh and blood female. Frequent masturbation, like any activity that stimulates the brain’s reward system, can lead to dopamine desensitisation over time. When someone masturbates frequently, their brain releases a surge of dopamine with each session. However, as this cycle continues, the brain starts down regulating dopamine receptors, meaning a male brain becomes less responsive to the same surge level of dopamine stimulation as before.

As a result, the individual requires more and more intense stimulation, such as watching more explicit, deviant pornographic material than just straight sex and engaging in longer and longer sessions, or increasing masturbation frequency to many times a day to achieve the same level of pleasure. This process is similar to how tolerance builds with highly addictive drugs over time, just like cocaine and heroine addicts need more and more as the baseline for pleasure increases, making previous levels of stimulation feel less satisfying and inert.

In extreme cases, this can lead to dopamine depletion, where everyday activities that once brought joy like social interactions, hobbies, or even real sex with a blood and flesh woman become less rewarding. It can also contribute to conditions like porn-induced erectile dysfunction (PIED), where real-life sexual experiences no longer provide the same level of excitement as artificial stimulation like using pornography to masturbate.

In short, excessive frequent masturbation can rewire the male brain’s pleasure reward system, making it harder to experience satisfaction from normal, healthy sex with a real life flesh and blood woman.

Conclusion: Another Catalyst for National Population Decline.

It doesn’t take much of a leap of imagination to witness we are experiencing Weimar Conditions 2.0 in our time and connect the same ethnicity who owned the pornography industries back in Germany in the Weimar Republic era up to 1933 is the same ethnicity who own most of the pornography industries today… Jews.

Jews with their ownership of the Global financial system literally have unlimited funds that can buy anybody and anything that can be bought and subverted to their will. This includes owning or controlling pornography and related industries, “Democratic” governments, Main Stream Media, Academia, Big Pharma, the Justice system, Ai and Social Media platforms, Text Book Publishing Companies, Search Engines etc. This hidden control of the public narrative, twisting of true history and control of individual perceptions results in physical exploitation and spiritual disconnection propagated to destabilise, derasinate and erode individuals well-being. Jews modus operandi is to stay hidden at a minimum they are two tier operators who use paid off, threatened or black mailed front men and women traitors in our own governments and institutions against us to dismantle white Nations from within. This behaviour along with other attack vectors such as ruining western women as lifelong marriage partners with rabid feminism, letting female Hypergamy run loose unchecked, institutionalised misandry divorce laws making marriage dangerous for men, no fault divorce laws, opening borders, diluting the white race with miscegenation race mixing, forced acceptance of mixed race relationships in the public square, common gynocentric upbringing by single mothers and female dominant “education” in schools and other daily attacks designed to emasculate males from birth. This fosters widespread disenfranchisement, population decline and perpetuates youth deracination.

As post pubescent teenagers and young men especially Generation Z (even assuming if they could afford a home) find it near impossible to find a traditional woman to build a family with as “the juice isn’t worth the squeeze”. This dynamic is purposely designed to lead to gender conflict and the rise of men opting out of dating and romantic relationships altogether and forming MGTOW (Men Going There Own Way) and other mens communities choosing between abstinence or masturbation as a long-term or permanent lifestyle choice.

Something to consider. After survival, natures second most powerful instinct is to reproduce, however, the death grip paired with freely available jewish owned pornography is a subtle attack vector which effects young white males breeding capacity and further fragments and accelerates a white nations population decline into oblivion.

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