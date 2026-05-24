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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
2dEdited

Solomon Friedman is the sleaze-bag, non-practicing rabbi behind the "new & improved" Porn Hub. He heads Ethical Capital Ventures which took it over and prohibited unapproved videos. According to the Jewish Forward, he cleaned up a cesspool where non-consensual victims were being exploited. This apologist rag also takes a shot at people like us who see something conspiratorial in such noble attempts at Tikkun Olam. https://forward.com/culture/654804/pornhub-rabbi-solomon-friedman-jewish/

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Randall Flagg's avatar
Randall Flagg
2d

Well done.

Between pornography and feminism, the Jew’s attack vector is complete.

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