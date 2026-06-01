This brief article is not intended to be a history of Hamas, but rather an exploration of two possible decisions explaining the events surrounding the October 7th, 2023 Hamas attack and the subsequent exposure of the Gaza genocide committed by Israel on the Palestinian people.

Collusion or Independent Resistance?

COLLUSION: The Prime Minister Of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu colluded with the Chief Of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar on the 7th October attack. The “surprise” Hamas attack on the most technologically hi-tech guarded border in the world politically rescued Netanyahu at a time when he was facing ongoing corruption charges in Israel and the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence. In the aftermath of the attack, the declaration of a national emergency helped secure Netanyahu’s political survival as Prime Minister of Israel and keep him out of prison. INDEPENDENT RESISTANCE: Yahya Sinwar independently ordered the 7th October attack knowing that Israel would take “the bait” and respond with a devastating military campaign and attempt ethnic cleansing in Gaza to wipe the Palestinian people off the face of the map, however, in doing so would expose Israel’s genocide in real time on the world stage, drawing unprecedented international attention to the suffering of the Palestinian people and preventing their slow complete annihilation from their homeland.

FACT. Israel helped create the Palestinian resistance movement called Hamas as a counterweight to the nationalist Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO), Led at the time by Yassar Arafat who was advocating for a two-state solution in Palestine.

HOW ISRAEL HELPED CREATE HAMAS.

ISRAEL’S ATTACK ON GAZA MEETS THE UNITED NATIONS DEFINITION OF GENOCIDE.

UNITED NATIONS DEFINITION OF GENOCIDE.

The UN defines genocide in Article II of the 1948 as specific acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group. These acts include killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, inflicting conditions of life meant to cause physical destruction, preventing births, and forcibly transferring children. Source: Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide

Key Aspects of the UN Definition:

Intent Requirement: The core of genocide is the specific intent to destroy a group.

Protected Groups: The definition is limited to national, ethnical, racial, or religious groups. Political, social, or economic groups are not included.

Acts of Genocide (Article II): Killing: Murdering members of the group. Serious Harm: Causing severe physical or mental harm. Destructive Conditions: Deliberately inflicting conditions designed to cause the group’s physical destruction, such as withholding food or medicine. Preventing Births: Measures aimed at halting reproduction within the group. Forcibly Transferring Children: Taking children away to another group.



ISRAELS ATTACKS ON PALESTINIANS IN GAZA ALSO MEETS AMNESTY INTERNATIONALS DEFINITION OF GENOCIDE.

Source: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2024/12/amnesty-international-concludes-israel-is-committing-genocide-against-palestinians-in-gaza/

Source - https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(25)00522-4/fulltext

IN 50 YEARS TO 100 YEARS THIS MAP WILL BE ALL JEWISH LAND

ALL THE CEMETERIES ARE FULL!

COLLECTIVE PUNISHMENT - MASS BURIAL GRAVE SITES

CONTENT WARNING - Graphic violence.

LIVE DRONE VIDEO OF THE LAST MOMENTS OF YAHYA SINWAR

(WITH HIS RIGHT FOREARM BLOWN OFF).

THE FOURTH GENOCIDE

The Gaza genocide is the FOURTH (4th) genocide committed by jews in just over 100 years.

1915 ARMENIAN Genocide committed by Turkic Jews - 1.5 Million Deaths. 1918 RUSSIA Genocide committed by Bolshevik Jews - 60 Million Deaths. 1932 HOLODOMOR Genocide committed by Bolshevik Jews - 7.5 Million Deaths. 2024 GAZA Genocide committed by Israeli Jews - 80,000 Deaths (ongoing).

TOTAL - 69 Million and 80,000 Deaths… and ongoing!

Source: https://www.sciencespo.fr/mass-violence-war-massacre-resistance/en/document/crimes-and-mass-violence-russian-civil-wars-1918-1921.html

A 2021 image of Sinwar sitting defiantly in the ruins of his home.

SINWAR’S CHOICE WAS BETWEEN TWO HORRORS.

The first choice was to watch a slow genocide of the Palestinian people, carefully planned by Israel to avoid drawing attention on the world stage while behind closed doors systematically slowly and silently annihilating the Palestinians over fifty to one hundred years.

The second choice was far more immediate and catastrophic: to provoke a rapid genocide in the desperate hope of saving his people from a slow total extinction, gambling that exposure would provoke international action. It would be a Pyrrhic victory drenched in blood, but one that might preserve the survival of the Palestinian people and perhaps even trigger the eventual collapse of the State of Israel.

WHEN YOUR OWN PEOPLE ARE ALREADY BEING SLOWLY ERASED ANYWAY

WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

Buy Me A Coffee.