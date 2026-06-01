Alan Page Memes

Alan Page Memes

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Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Jun 1

It takes very little digging online to learn that Hamas is a tool of Mossad. That being the case, Yahwa Sinwar is a quisling.

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Ernst Eck's avatar
Ernst Eck
Jun 1

Powerful analysis. 👊 Thank you.

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