BOYCOTT MEME DUMP!
Heartbroken by what's happening in Gaza?, Feel helpless, You're not alone.
When the powerful turn a blind eye, we must take a stand because silence helps the Genocide. You can make a difference, hit them where it hurts: THEIR PROFITS!
When you buy a drink, fast food, groceries or a service let your conscience do the choosing. Every little bit helps, Boycott these products below. Speak out.
Alan Page Memes is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
.
Wow, I didn't know lizard boy zuckerberg is a jew, now it all makes sense. Thanks a lot man for making this post.
I get so many way of getting proved again and again that those parasites are center of every single human problems.
Boycott USrael 🔻